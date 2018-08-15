DG DHSK orders verification of clinics, drug shops

CMOs, BMOs asked to submit reports within a week
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 14:
Following the expose of ‘quacks’ in north Kashmir, Director General Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman Tuesday ordered verification of documents of all drug shops and clinics in Kashmir division.
In the order, all the Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers across Kashmir have been asked to verify documents of all clinics, drug stores or shops operating in their respective areas.
“In case any person is found involved in operating the illegal clinic and practicing or prescribing medicines without being qualified same shall be sealed forthwith and an FIR be lodged against the person,” he said.
Vowing to end the practice, officials said the officers have been asked to initiate action and ensure that the practice is stopped which has triggered public outcry across the valley.
“After taking appropriate action, all the CMOs/BMOs shall submit a report certifying that there are no illegal clinics and drug shops operating in their respective areas,” reads the orders a copy of which is with Rising Kashmir.
They have been directed to submit reports with the directorate within one week positively and treat the matter the matter seriously.
The significant move has come after dozens of clinics and drug shops were found operating without licenses and education qualification in Pattan Baramulla.
The mushroom growth of illegal establishments prompted authorities to seal these shops.
“We are continuing drives against the quacks. Till now at least 53 establishments 30 clinics and 23 drug stores run by teachers, sericulture employees, school dropouts, have been sealed in Pattan area,” said BMO Pattan, Dr Masrat Iqbal Malik.
Five days ago this newspaper reported at least 16 teachers in Burn village in Pattan were found running unregistered chemist shops during a drive.
Pertinently, the health authorities have sought the suspension of the employees—involved in the practice—from their respective departments.
The people who were running these shops were found prescribing steroids and other medicines which are harmful to health and damage kidney.
The quacks came to light after Tariq Ahmad Telli—a self-proclaimed doctor was exposed, later arrested. He was practicing at three different clinics in north Kashmir with any qualification.
Health experts have also attributed the cause of many diseases like HIV, AIDS, and hepatitis to rampant practices of illegal dental clinics in many areas.
Official figures of health department suggest that in the past four months at least 420 persons were detected with positive for hepatitis B and C and of them many were victims of unsterilized dental machines.
