DFP urges UN to protect Kashmiri prisoners

Srinagar, Oct 03:
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has appealed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to urge upon India to protect the political prisoners of Kashmir who have been imprisoned in different jails in and outside Jammu Kashmir. In a statement the spokesperson of the party impressed upon UN to take practical measures to get “Prisoner of Conscience” Shabir Shah out of Tihar jail who is suffering from serious ailments.
Freedom Party has appealed the International Forum to take measures so that the Kashmir dispute is resolved. The spokesperson said, “The United Nations has the responsibility to use appropriate diplomatic, humanitarian and other peaceful means, in accordance with Chapters VI and VIII of the Charter, to help protect populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.”
The spokesperson alleged that jails in and outside the State are filled with political prisoners are “made to suffer in every respect”. The party appealed the UN to take serious steps to resolve the issues like Kashmir, which are continuously threatening the world peace and consuming human lives and urged upon New Delhi to protect the lives of Kashmiri political prisoners including Shabir Shah. (KNS)