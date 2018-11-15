DFP prays for departed soul

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has expressed deep shock over the sad demise of the son-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani. Ghulam Hassan Makdoomi of Dooru Sopore passed away Tuesday at SKIMS Soura.
Freedom party has condoled Syed Ali Geelani and other bereaved and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and patience of the bereaved family. A party delegation led by its Secretary-General Moulana Mohammad Abdullah Tari also visited Sopore to express solidarity with the bereaved. Engineer Farooq, Bashir Azim and others were also part of the delegation.
Moulana Tari while condoling the passing away of Ghulam Hassan Makhdomi, deliberated upon the philosophy of life and death. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased. (KNS)