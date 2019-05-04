DFP hails prisoners for their ‘resolve’

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDF) has praised the resolve and stance of its incarcerated chief, Shabir Shah towards the long-standing Kashmir dispute. In a statement the spokesperson of the party said despite his serious ailments Shah is bravely resisting the hardships of Tihar jail.

“Shabir Shah is in his 32nd year of imprisonment for advocating the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson expressed his serious concern over the pathetic condition of Kashmiri prisoners in and outside the state of Jammu Kashmir especially in Tihar Jail.