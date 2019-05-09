DFP expresses concern over prisoner’s plight

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing concern over the Kashmiri political prisoners in different state and outside jails, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has stressed on an unconditional release of all such prisoners on the basis that nothing has been proved against them even after long incarcerations and so-called questioning and trials.

In a statement on Wednesday the party also expressed concern over the arrest of many more separatist activists including Mushtaq Ahmad of Ganderbal district. JKDFP demanded that Kashmiri prisoners should be treated as political prisoners and must be granted all those rights which are in the jail manual and are recommended by the international forums dealing with political prisoners.

