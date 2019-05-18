DFP demands release of prisoners before Eid

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hailing Pakistan for its goodwill gesture of releasing Indian prisoners, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has said that the largest democracy of the world must also release Kashmiri political prisoners before Eid so that they can celebrate the festival with their nears and dears.

The Freedom Party spokesperson said in a statement that Pakistan government has exhibited maturity by its goodwill gesture and set an example to follow.

JKDF spokesperson praised the resolve and unflinching stance of its incarcerated chief, Shabir Shah towards the long-standing Kashmir dispute, saying Shabir Shah despite his serious ailments is bravely resisting the hardships of Tihar jail.

The JKDFP spokesperson also expressed serious concern over the "pathetic condition" Kashmiri political prisoners are made to face in and outside the state jails especially in Tihar Jail. He said that despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the jail manual.

JKDFP said that slow and "humiliating" judicial process has already ruined the lives of so many young Kashmiri innocents who were arrested on factious cases and are yet to be augmented with the documentary evidence of their so-called crimes.