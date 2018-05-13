DFP conducts joint meeting of resistance parties

Participants hail steadfastness of Shabir Shah
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 12:
A joint meeting of several resistance parties and leaders was held today at Freedom House Sanat Nagar, Srinagar which was attended by many party representatives or leaders including Mushtaq ul Islam of Muslim League, Hakeemn Abdul Rashid of Muslim Political Praty, Molvi Bashir of Mass Movement, Mohammad Yasin Attai of People’s League, Javed Ahmad Mir of JKLF (H), Mohammad Yousuf Naqash of Islamic Political Party, Javed Ahmad of Salvation Movement, Syed Mohammad Shafi of People’s League (Khan Sopori), Imtiyaz Ahmad of Freedom League, Yasmeen Raja of Khawteen Markaz, Zamroda Habib of Kashmir Khawateen Markaz and Ghulam Mohammad Nago of Anjuman-e- Shari Shiyan.
According to the statement issued to KNS, the meeting was conducted by Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) and it was presided over by Advocate Fayaz Ahmad Sodagar.
The participants hailed the steadfastness of incarcerated JKDFP chief Shabir Shah who completed 31 years of incarceration. They praised Shabir Shah for his steadfastness and courage which he is exhibiting since he was first arrested in 1968. The participants said that the whole life of Shabir Shah is a glaring example of sacrifices and he is strictly stickled to the cause of freedom since his youth. Shabir Shah was tortured in interrogation centres, his father was martyred in custody and recently a powerful campaign was launched against him to malign his politics of freedom but all went adverse and Shabir Shah is holding the torch of freedom as always.
The current political situation was discussed thread bear in the joint meeting and it was unanimously agreed upon to have a fresh and updated strategy which can meet the current political scenario. The participants emphasized that the freedom struggle is becoming more and more precious after every passing day as our brave hearts lay down their lives for the sacred cause.
(KNS)