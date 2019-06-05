DFP condemns Shabir Shah’s arrest

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party’s (JKDFP) incarcerated chairman Shabir Shah and produced him before a special court in Delhi. The party spokesperson said an NIA official called wife of Shah and informed her about the arrest of Shabir Shah under RC 10.

Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2017 and he was soon shifted to Tihar Jail, Delhi where he is lodged till date. The spokesperson while strongly reacting to the arrest of the party chairman, said that arresting political leader in fresh cases while he is already behind bars proves that New Delhi want to punish Shabir Shah for fearlessly advocating the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that such acts cannot deter Shah from advocating the rights of the oppressed people.