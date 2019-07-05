DFP concerned over continuous incarceration of Shah, others

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has expressed serious concern over the continuous incarceration of its chairman and senior resistance leader Shabir Shah. In a statement, the DFP spokesperson said the party is also worried about prolonging the imprisonment of those languishing in Tihar and other jails of the State and outside. The statement said that even after passing two years after the arrest of Shabir Shah, nothing has been proved against him. Shabir Shah was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in July 2017 in Srinagar and was soon shifted to Tihar jail, Delhi.

The JKDFP Spokesperson said in a statement that party chairman, Shabir Shah, languishing in Tihar jail is exhibiting tremendous steadfastness and velour despite his serious ailments and has time and again explained the importance of the resolution of Kashmir issue whenever he gets a chance to speak. Even investigating agencies have miserably failed to prove anything against Shabir Shah the courts do not release him. It is more painful that courts are taking too long in completing the trial of the incarcerated leader who has been arrested in fake and fabricated cases.

PWA expresses satisfaction over progress in disposal of pending pension cases

Srinagar, July 04: On the instructions of Chief Justice, Legal Service Authority has taken up the matter of disposal of the pending pension cases with the principal accountant who has responded positively. A spokesman of J & K Pensioners Welfare Association (JKPWA) said 1,24,000 cases of pensioners under 7th pay commission were received in the office of accountant general out of which 42,882 cases have been settled up to end of June 2019.

The statement said this is in addition to 12,586 normal cases of pensioners and family pensioners. The association is hopeful that the remaining pending cases are swiftly cleared by the Accountant General.

The association also retrained that holding of dharnas and dragging of senior citizens to roads is unethical and unwarranted more so when the office of the Accountant General is already accelerating the process at its level.

The spokesperson said an appeal was made to the pensioners not to resort to any unpleasant act which may create any kind of distaste at this stage.



