DFCO team conducts surprise check of retail sale outlets, serves notice to 6 firms

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A team of Drug Control Officers from Drugs and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) under the supervision of Assistant Drugs Controller, Samba, Renuka Raina, conducted surprise check of retail sale outlets in Ramgarh Tehsil.

As per an official, the inspection was aimed at ensuring that conditions of licenses are being followed by the license holders.

During the drive, the team served notices to six firms including M/s Lakshita Medicos, Rarian; M/s Lakshmi Medicos, Arazi ; M/s Radhika Medicos, Rara, Ramgarh, M/s Mahamritunjay Medical Hall, Ramgarh; M/s Samnotra Medical Hall , Ramgarh ; M/s Abhishek Medical Hall, Ramgarh for violating provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Moreover, drugs worth over Rs. 1 lakh were confiscated on the spot which were comprised of banned fixed dose combinations and were expired.

The team also lifted drug samples of ten formulations including Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid, NSAIDs etc to check their purity which have been referred to State Drug Testing Laboratories for framing legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters, the official added.