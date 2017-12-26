DFCO launches week long anti-smoking drive

‘Drive fetches lakhs as fine’
Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
Department of Drugs and Food Control Organization (DFCO) today launched 7-day anti-smoking drive in Srinagar under Cigarette and Other Tobacco Provisions Act (COTPA), 2003.
Under this drive the department is concentrating on those brands and products that are being imported outside the state or countries. The products are imported without any statutory or pictorial warning on them.
DFCO is keeping a check on these products as they are supposed to contain nicotine or other harmful chemicals in abundance.
Assistant Commissioner DFCO Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir “We are particularly focusing on products that are imported here behind closed doors; these products are nuisance as they contain harmful chemicals in larger quantity.”
“So far the department has seized commodities worth Rupees Two lakh twenty five thousands (Rs 225000). “
The department is also launching this drive to reduce smoking in public places. Public places will be minutely scrutinized during these days and whosoever violates the law will be penalized.
“Any person found smoking at public places has to pay Rs 200 as fine and whosoever does it repeatedly will be forced to shun his practice,” Mir said.
Education centers are also in the radar under this drive as the students are more anxious and tempt to smoke.
“We have issued an order to all the shopkeepers inside 100 yards of any educational institute not to sell any intoxicants, they are being scrutinized and are responsible themselves for snubbing of their practices,” Mir further added.
