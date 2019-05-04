D&FC Organization holds symposium on Drug de-addiction at Jaganoo

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Drug & Food Control Organization Udhampur on Friday organized a symposium on the topic ‘Drug de-addiction’ at Government Higher Secondary School, Jaganoo.

As per an official, students of the host school participated in the contest and shared their views regarding the menace of drug abuse and drug de-addiction.

Anjali Devi bagged first position while Rudrakshee Sharma and Piyush Verma clinched second and third position respectively.

On the occasion, prizes were distributed among the participants.

The event was organized under the supervision of Assistant Drug Controller Udhampur Munish Gupta



