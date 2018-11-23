DEXA scan machine lying defunct at Super Specialty Hospital

Will restore it within one week: Medical Superintendent
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 23:
A Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) scan machine, used for measuring bone mineral density (BMD) is lying defunct for want of repairs here at Super Specialty Hospital (SSH), Shireen Bagh.
The only such machine in the hospital installed a year ago is not functioning from the past few months compelling patients to get the bone density scan done at private labs at exorbitant rates.
A doctor at the valley’s lone super specialty hospital said rather than getting it repaired,the hospital authorities are delaying to make the machine functional taking a toll on patient care. “The machine worked for one and a half month only and since then it has not been made functional,” he said.
Showkat Ahmad, a patient had come all the way from Tangmarg to the hospital’s Orthopaedics Department but he was asked to get the scan done at a private clinic which surprised him.
“I came here last week also but still the machine has not been made functional. The scan costs rupees 1500 and it is unaffordable for many. Such long delay to make the machine functional is quite unfortunate,” he said.
Patients also complain that private clinics have abruptly hiked the scan prices after the facility at the hospital got dysfunctional leaving them disgruntled. They said patients recommended for the scan are waiting for the repair work of the machine.
Doctors at the hospital said at least 100-150 patients require DEXA scan in a month but patients have no option but to bear the brunt as they are compelled to go private clinics.
“There can be technical faults but it must be repaired immediately because this is a tertiary care facility such facilities are hardly available in district or sub-district hospitals,” they said.
A medico said there was no policy with the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar for the immediate restoration of dysfunctional machines saying repairs take a lot of time.
However, hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Nazir Hassan Chowdhary said they are concerned about the dysfunctional machine and it will be repaired within a week.
“There is a problem with one of the parts of the machine and we have to get a spare part from outside J&K. We have sent a requisition and would receive the machine part soon. And hopefully, it will be restored within a week’s time,” he said.
Patients are recommended DEXA scan if he/she is over 50 with a risk of osteoporosis/rheumatoid arthritis, or under 50 with risk factors like smoking or history of fractures.