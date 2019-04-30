About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Devsar, Noorabad witness moderate turnout

Amid poll boycott, Devsar and Noorabad assembly segments in Kulgam parliamentary constituency witnessed moderate participation of people on Monday.
In many polling stations in Noorabad constituency, voters were seen moving toward polling booths to cast their vote.
At four polling stations in Damahal Hanjipora, 742 voters had exercised their franchise of 2806 electors.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, people said they were voting for the resolution of Kashmir issue.
“I am voting to protect Article 370. We need a true representative in the parliament. A person who can talk about Kashmir issue,” said a group of men sitting outside the polling station.
Contrary to political views of men, the female voters voted for the development of their region.
The regular supply of water, better roads and improved medical facilities were among their top agendas.
The Noorabad assembly segment recorded 20.58 percent of total votes. Of the 77,171 registered voters 15,842 people exercised their franchise.
Similar scenes were witnessed in Devsar assembly segment.
In three polling station at Y K Pora, 827 voters had cast their vote out of 2805 votes till 3 pm.
In Government Higher Secondary School at Bon Devsar, 307 people had exercised their franchise of the 2467 total registered voters.
People largely talked about safeguarding Article 370 and demilitarisation as their main reason for using the ballot.
“We want less Army presence in our area. Every day we have to face hardships. Our women are not safe here,” an elderly man, wishing anonymity, said.
The Devsar assembly segment recorded 16.84 percent total votes. Of the 91,288 registered voters 15,289 people exercised their franchise.
However, in Sopat Tangpora, a low voter turnout was witnessed.
In the two polling stations, of the 1765 registered voters, only 31 people voted.
The polling in the district started at 7 am and ended at 4 pm.
The main contestants in the fray for Anantnag parliamentary polls include Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.
The Anantnag parliamentary polls are being held in three phases. The last leg would be held on May 6.

