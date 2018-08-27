Devotees throng Pracheen Cave at Thajiwara to pay obeisance

Bijbehara, August 26:
On the auspicious occasion of Shrawan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan, which marks the culmination of Amaranth Yatra, thousands of devotees thronged Pracheen Cave of Lord Shiva at Thajiwara Bijbehara to celebrate the festival with traditional gaiety.
On the occasion, Puja Archana was held during the night of 25th and 26th August at the Shrine.
The Management Committee had made all the arrangements for smooth conduct of festival with the cooperation of District and local administration.
Local people also cooperated with the management committee in the smooth conduct of festival at Thajiwara Shrine.