Devika Baisakhi mela concludes at Udhampur

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 1.50 lakh people including men, women and children of all faiths thronged 3-day Historic Devika Baisakhi Mela which concluded with traditional fervor and gaiety, here late Tuesday evening.

As per an official, Principal District and Session Judge Udhampur and Chairman District Legal Services Authority Sanjay Parihar, was the chief guest at the valedictory day.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Udhampur B.L Jaswal, Sub Judge Sandeep Kour, General Manager DIC- the Chairman of Baisakhi Mela Committee Suram Chand Sharma, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, besides civil society members were also present.

The mela is organised on the banks of sacred Devika River from the time immemorial. The banks on either side of the river have several historical temples including famous and ancient Kamehswar Mahadev temples.

The visitors in addition to enjoying festivities of the mela, offer prayers in these temples to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadev and other deities.

The event witnessed huge rush of the visitors with Joy rides, Circus troupes, sweet and food stalls making hay lucrative business during the three days.

On the concluding of mela, Department of Information and Public Relations, in collaboration with Bureau of outreach communication Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India presented a variety Cultural Programmes based on the state’s rich folk culture and historic interest. It was highly appreciated by the audience with repeated round of cheers.

District Legal Service authority Udhampur also organized an awareness programme on this occasion.

The district administration had made adequate arrangements of barricading, security, sanitation, first-aid, drinking water and power supply, the official added.

