Developmental scenario of Kulgam under MPLAD reviewed

Kulgam, Sep 12:
Member Parliament Rajya Sabha, Nazir Ahmad Laway Wednesday chaired a meeting of district administration here at mini- Secretariat Kulgam to review the developmental status of various ongoing projects under MPLAD fund in Kulgam.
The meeting was attended by DDC Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad wani, ADDC Khawaja Nazir Ahmad, ACD Hilal Ahmad, CPO Mohd Ashraf, Exens of R&B, PDD and other district and sectoral officers of the district.
During the meeting, Laway was briefed about the status of various developmental projects which are under execution in the district under MPLAD.
He issued directions to RDD to construct passenger sheds at Ashmuji, Kanchoo, Brazloo and other villages on modern basis.
He also announced a Hooper (Vehicle) for Municipal committee Kulgam which was their long pending demand.
Laway also directed the CEO Kulgam to construct toilet block at Chekpora Middle school and for fencing of the said school for which funds will be released from MPLAD. He also announced sports kits for 25 sports clubs for the youths of Kulgam.
He exhorted upon the officers to expedite work on undergoing work projects and to complete them before winters.