Developmental scenario in Gurez, Tulail reviewed

Bandipora, September 03:
District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary conducted extensive 3-day tour of various villages in frontier Gurez, Tulail and Bagtoreareas to review developmental projects and assess public demands.
The DDC convened a meeting of officers to review developmental projects initiated at Gurez including Mini Secretariat, Indoor Sports Complex, Engineering Complex, Guest House, Govt Degree College, Industrial Training Institute and various Roads & Bridges projects. A number of issues related to projects were discussed and decisions taken for expeditious and timely completion of these projects.
Dr Shahid visited villages Dawar, Markote, Chorwan and Badwan in Gurez block, Barnai, KildheyPayeen, Zadigy, Purana Tulail and Dangithal in Tulail block and Bagtore, Kanzalwan and Kuragbal in Bagtore block where meetings were organised with local public for grievance redressal and developmental review as well as preparedness for forthcoming winter seasons viz-a-viz stocking of ration, education, healthcare, emergency services and vital infrastructure.
At Sheikhpura in Tulail tehsil a number of issues projected by the public and local officials were discussed and decisions taken for timely completion of projects and providing amenities which include completion of Middle School / High School Jaurnyal, 10 bedded hospital at Purana Tulail, Tourist Hut at Sheikhpora, PWD Guest House, compound wall for 18 schools, water supply in 32 schools, issues related to land acquisition and provision of staff in health institutions. Issue of Sheikpura Bridge halted due to army fencing in alignment was also resolved by PWD for immediate start of work. The bridge being launched at Purana Tulail was also inspected.
At Bagtore demands were raised for fire services, doctors, heli service, flood protection works, heli service, guest house, power supply and various developmental issues. The team of officers informed the public about steps taken regarding emergency management in winter which include construction of helipads and financial assistance to Mechanical Engineering Department by the district administration for timely clearance of roads in snow-bound areas.
The DDC expressed concern about the condition of road maintained by the Border Roads Organisation and delay in execution of road work by BRO for which even funds stand provided by NHPC. He directed the SDM for initiating action in the matter against erring officials. Meanwhile, PWD has completed 8KM blacktopping in Dawar and work is under progress. The DDC inspected a number of developmental projects under execution at Dawar and various villages of Gurez, Tulail and Bagtore. A meeting was also held with Commander 109 Brig Satinder Singh regarding developmental issues of the area.