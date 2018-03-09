Development works on hold as contractors strike continue

Govt withholds bills worth Rs 750 cr: Dar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 8:
The valley-based contractors who have halted works on developmental projects over past 10 days, demanding clearance of bills worth Rs 750 crore Thursday threatened to intensify agitation if government fails to release their payments.
Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) on February 27 halted undergoing constructions works to protest against Rs 750 crore pending payment from the government.
Talking to media persons, at a ‘Boycott Really’ organised at Anantnag, JKCCCC General Secretary Farooq Ahmed Dar said they would not budge until their pending dues are released.
Dar threatened to launch 24-hour hunger strike from Feb 10 if government continued to turn a blind eye towards the issue and fail to clear the bills.
“The hunger strike call has been given to press for the release of pending bills worth Rs 750 crore,” Dar added.
While flaying state government from backtracking on its promises, Dar said that they will hoist black flags on all construction sites.
“We don’t believe in boycott politics, but we have no other option left. We are registering our protest to make our voice herd,” Dar said and added that they will not end boycott till Chief Minister or government would not give them written assurance.
Castigating government Dar said that it is doing nothing to solve the problems faced by the contractor community.
