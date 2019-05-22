Development of Srinagar marred by Govt’s apathy: Omar

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the urban life of Srinagar city is blight with various problems, saying that neither the centre nor the state government invested in the augmentation of urban infrastructure of the Srinagar city in the past five years.

Welcoming eleven corporators from SMC into the party fold here at Party headquarters Nawa- e- Subha, party vice president said that the city of Srinagar has fallen off from the development radar. “The people of Srinagar stand dejected at the paucity of amenities and the appalling condition of roads. The people of the Srinagar city were forsaken by the former PDP-BJP government, the present governor administration proved no different. The work on the various vital projects of the city that was initiated by our government was unfortunately stalled by the former PDP-BJP regime. ”

Party vice president said that National Conference despite being subjected to political shenanigans and conspiracies of various agencies never left any stone unturned to work for the benefit of the people of the state. “Once in power we will carry forward the mission of development and work towards ensuring peace in the state with active participation of people. The urban life of Srinagar is fraught with different issues; the party once in power will hold the authorities accountable. For past few years no headway was seen towards upgrading the existing road and transport infrastructure of the city. We are witness to how government recklessly came up with certain projects in Srinagar which didn’t bring any respite to the city. The need of the hour, therefore, calls for proper planning to rise up to the demands of growing population of Srinagar city.

Taking a potshot at some of the decisions taken in the previous Mufti led government, he said, “The former BJP-PDP government recklessly displaced General Bus Stand of Batamaloo to the suburban locality of Parimpura. The decision has hampered the livelihood of many and turned out to be least fruitful towards easing traffic situation in Srinagar. In fact the decision has put the commuters to undue duress,” adding, “Unfortunately the proposed motorable projects connecting either sides of the Bund were also recklessly converted into foot bridges. The measure many experts say was executed to serve the interests of few people.”

Omar said that the absence of a popular elected government in the state was taking its toll on the development scenario of the state. “The onus for the miseries that are plaguing the state in the absence of an elected government lies on Mehbooba Mufti. Had she asked the governor to dissolve the assembly last year in the month of June, after being shown door by its former ally, things would have been much different. Today we would have an elected government looking after the basic needs of people. However she chose not to do that and what followed is known to all. It is she who is blameworthy for putting the state into a chasm,” he said.

Omar said that once in power the party will put the city of Srinagar on the track of eco-friendly and sustainable development. “There is much to do in terms of job creation, traffic management, urban housing, beautification, and environment fronts in the city. Once in power the party will immediately swing into action and provide for the development needs of the Srinagar city,” he said.

Party vice president while appreciating the efforts of former Mayor of Srinagar, YNC provincial president Salman Sagar for his earnest efforts towards strengthening party on grass roots said, “I am hopeful that the new entrants into the party fold will strive for the betterment civic amenities of Srinagar on one hand and on the other hand strengthen the party on grass roots. I am confident that Salman will continue with his good work towards increasing the public base of party in Srinagar.”