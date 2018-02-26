Development of rural sector

Schemes meant for rural development, eradication of poverty, reduction of unemployment are not properly functioning at ground level
Schemes meant for rural development, eradication of poverty, reduction of unemployment are not properly functioning at ground level
AltafHussain Haji
Rural development is the process of improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people living in rural areas, often relatively isolated and sparsely populated areas. Rural development has traditionally centred on the exploitation of land-intensive natural resources such as agriculture and forestry.
However, changes in global production networks and increased urbanization have changed the character of rural areas. Increasingly tourism, manufacturers, and recreation have replaced resource extraction and agriculture as dominant economic drivers.
According to an organization known as Community Projects Administration (CPM) was set up under the Planning Commission to administer the programmes relating to community development during 1950’s. The community development programme was an important landmark in the history of the rural development.
Initially, main thrust for development was laid on agriculture, industry, communication, education, health and allied sectors. Later on, realizing that accelerated development can be provided only if governmental efforts are adequately supplemented by direct and indirect involvement of people at the grass root level, the thrust shifted.
Rural development implies both the economic betterment of people as well as greater social transformation. Increased participation of people in the rural development programmes, decentralization of planning, better enforcement of land reforms and greater access to credit are envisaged for providing the rural people.
The poverty alleviation, employment generation, infrastructure development and social security play an important role o change the life of rural areas with the help of various programmes and schemes rural development is a comprehensive term.
It essentially focuses on action for the development of areas outside the mainstream urban economic system. We should think of what type of rural development.
About 73 percent of population of Jammu Kashmir lives in rural areas as per census 2011. Further number of villages as per census 2011 is 6551 in Jammu Kashmir. This shows that rural sector of Jammu Kashmir is important sector for main role to improve the quality of life and development.
There is a strong delivery system of government of Jammu Kashmir which is underway to the people of state whom are its citizens.
The culture of function delivery system in rural development department Jammu Kashmir as known to everyone. The rural development is depend upon various employment generation schemes as details under.
- Provide rural infrastructure that is rural roads, school buildings, rural huts, paths, lanes and drains community, medical centres, animal care centres, common facility centres, tanks ponds etc.
- Raise the standard of living in rural areas by ways of implementing poverty alleviation programmes effectively and efficiently.
- Decentralize the process of planning by giving Panchayats liberty to administer their own matters at Panchayat level and at village level.
- Promote peoples participation in the developmental process.
- Capacity building by way of imparting training at various levels to the elected representatives and the officers and officials of the Department.
- Devolution of Financial and Administrative powers to Panchayats.
- Provide Information System and connect all Panchayats through NICs.
- Provide healthy and clean environment by launching and implementing Total Sanitation campaign in all the Districts of the province.
There are various important schemes and programmes under implementation of government through Rural Development Department Jammu and Kashmir including such as:
- Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)
- PardhanMantryAwasYojana (Grameen)
- Community Development and Panchayat Sector and etc
As we know that the main features of Rural Employment Guarantee scheme to get work from, water conservation, water harvesting, drought proofing (including afforestation and tree plantation), Irrigation canals including micro and minor irrigation works, renovation of traditional water bodies including land development, flood control and protection works including drainage in water logged areas.
The objective of enhancing livelihood security in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. The important some features of this schemes are
- Creation of durable assets and strengthening the livelihood resource base of the rural poor shall be an important object of the scheme.
- The works taken up under the scheme shall be in rural areas.
- Under no circumstances shall the labourers be paid less than the wage rate, notified by the State Government.
- When wages are directly linked with the quantity of work, the wages shall be paid according to the scheme of rates fixed by the State government for different types of work in every year, in consultation with the State council.
- The schedule of rates of wages for unskilled labourers shall be so fixed that a person working for 7 hours would normally earn a wage equal to the wage rate.
- As far as practicable, a task funded under the scheme shall be performed by using manual labour and not machines.
The PardhanMantryAwasYojanaGrameen with the objective of providing houses to the eligible beneficiaries to provide shelter to house-less people living in rural areas with special thrust on scheduled caste, scheduled tribe communities, freed bonded labourers and non-SC/ST families living below poverty line.
The financial assistance for construction of typical/specifically designed by the government. The assistance provided by way of direct transfer of funds in three instalments to the beneficiary’s bank accounts.
There is one hidden important scheme for Community Development and Panchayat sector, which works of urgent nature to be taken up for execution as and when required by authorities.
The rural department in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the executing agencies for the works programmes of various other departments like health, education, social welfare, revenue etc.
As we know that there is very good governance of rural development in Jammu and Kashmir and almost various programmes and schemes for both state and centre is in fully operational, then issue is here that where is our rural development in Jammu Kashmir.
Is the delivery of governance in state Jammu Kashmir not honest and smooth functioning? The governance is not yet able to reduce poverty, unemployment and improve the standard of living in rural areas? The present situation of state Jammu and Kashmir shows that the rural development is same as decades before. There is not any change in the quality of life and economic well-being of people living in rural areas of Jammu Kashmir except in Leh and Kargil areas of Ladakh region.
As a field experience of conducting surveys of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) on various issues of rural development, there is variations of development of various schemes of our state with rest of country.
As you know that the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) is under the ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, has conducted an all-India household survey on various issues of rural facilities and important parameters such employment and unemployment situation, dropout rates in education, consumer expenditure for estimation of poverty and others parameters etc.
In the experiences of supervision and inspections of NSSO surveys, I have an opportunity to visit various rural areas of Jammu Kashmir as an officer of Indian Statistical Service (ISS) and have an interaction with the household’s beneficiaries of various schemes in rural area for development processes and other wellbeing schemes in rural area of Jammu Kashmir including rural areas of Leh and Kargil districts.
The real picture of various programmes and schemes of government on ground level regarding implementation is funny and that is why development of the overall rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir remains same as decades before. Some of the issues that hinder the development of rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir are
1 Delay of programmes and schemes to the beneficiaries
2 Lack of awareness of the benefits of programmes and schemes for implementation.
3 All high corruption on ground level both public and governance.
4 Lack of Skill development through rural development
5 Benefits to the employed households instead poor households.
6 Ignorance of poor and eligible households for scheme benefit.
7 Wrong implementation of many important for political interests.
8 Negligible accountability, transparency and honesty during implementation the programmes and schemes.
There is a need for quick overhaul the rural development ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir at this time. Further there is urgent attention to ensure enhancement of life of the population through ongoing schemes and programmes.
The schemes meant for rural development, eradication of poverty, reduction of unemployment and other wellbeing for improve quality of life are not properly functioning at ground level.
The movement of wellbeing along with other development of rural areas needs strong attention, supervision, inspection and monitoring by the government authorities which is missing at ground level that ultimately costs the quality life of the rural areas particularly in Jammu Kashmir.
The lack of supervision, inspection and monitoring definitely effects the development and quality of life of the ultimate beneficiaries. It was seen that the corrupt officials of government and NGOs take good advantage of the ignorance and illiteracy of the common masses and keep on discovering the ways of befooling the poor beneficiaries.
Irony of the fact is that the poor beneficiaries in rural areas have developed the mindset of making undue payments for availing different benefits like correction in Aadhaar Cards, entry in the Ration Card, tampering the electric meters for reducing bill amount, availing free medical services like ambulance to and fro, deceitfully occupying the government land etc.
Author is Director, National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division) Regional office, Srinagar
ahhiss25@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)