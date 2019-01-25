Development of quality teachers

Khursheed Nabi
khursheedmalla47@gmail.com
Teacher is one of the most important resource of any educational institution. He is an important element in the whole teaching-learning process. Therefore effective professional development is required to achieve the set objectives.
Professional development is important for student achievement as well as overall teaching-learning process. Modern society demands high quality teaching and learning from teachers, which is only possible through effective teacher training.
Teachers have to possess a great deal of knowledge and skills with regard to both teaching and assessment practices in order to meet the demands and standards of quality education. He has to make himself capable of satisfying the educational requirements of every child who is under his supervision and care.
As teaching learning is a never ending process, a teacher is to be trained in order to develop his teaching skills, knowledge of subject, new proficiency etc that will in turn improve the performance of learners. He has to be an effective classroom manager and should adopt a problem solving approach while in the classroom.
Teachers are used to come to their career with little or no formal professional training and experience. Lack of professional training can be a key reason for any dissatisfaction in the quality of their teaching; to form competent students with adequate knowledge in different subject matters.
Teacher’s professionals knowledge and training is an important element to improve learning and assure high-quality teaching and to support innovative teaching. Effective professional training will help the teacher to perform in a meaningful way, in the class and will therefore result in beneficial teaching.
Teachers education and training is intended to equip teachers with the knowledge skills, attitudes and behaviours, which are required by them to perform their tasks effectively not only in the classroom or school but in a community as a whole.
Teacher education, training and development are a means of professional upgrading which deals with all developmental functions directed to all maintenance and enhancement of their professional competencies.
The performance of teachers is dependent on their professional educational and training and the performance of any institution is dependent on the performance of its teachers. Teacher training is usually provided at two stages viz, pre-service and in-service.
Pre-service teacher training programs are very important in order to upgrade knowledge, skills and behaviours of prospective teachers, so as to enable them to perform effectively and efficiently in the classroom.
In-service teacher training programs are necessary to re-orientate teachers to new goals and values, to train them in new teaching and learning methods, to prepare them to cope with new curriculum changes and to provide them with updated knowledge and skills.
Since education system have shifted from traditional theory based teaching to research based teaching, which has widened the scope of teacher from a mere instructor to a guide.
In such circumstances where a teachers have lot of responsibilities, a teacher who have art of selling himself, can become successful in his job. It is only through proper training and education a teacher can equip himself with innovative skills and methods of teaching.
As a part of teacher training, orientations are conducted from time to time to make teachers prepared to cope with new changes which take place in the teaching-learning process.
In the absence of knowledge of modern teaching devices and aids a teacher may feel handicapped in the classroom, therefore his whole teaching will get hampered.
According to a study conducted by Department Of Educational Science,Islamic Azad University Iran, it has been observed that there is a significant difference between the performance of trained and untrained teachers in specific performance areas.
In order to highlight the importance of teacher education and training, an international conference on teaching and learning was held on 11-12 April 2018 at London.
The conference was held in order to encourage generation of new ideas, innovations, methodological and empirical knowledge and problem solving techniques in the different areas of education and to make teaching-learning more goal oriented, effective and purposeful.
In India, in order to train individuals for equipping them to teach at different stages of schools and to achieve and coordinate development of teacher education system throughout the country, a statutory body –National Council for Teacher Education NCTE was setup in 1995.
The body was setup to regulate and maintain the norms and standards in the teacher education system and the methods concerned there with.
Numerous efforts are made at national as well as international level in order to stabilize the system of teacher education and training. As a result of which on the guidelines of NCTE ,Cluster University Srinagar-A state University established under Srinagar and Jammu cluster universities Act, 2006 and run under RUSA RashtriyaUchchatarShikshaAbhiyan, launched a three years Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme.
For the purpose the university is utilizing the campus and faculty services of the most reputed teacher education college of Valley,Institute of Advanced Studies In Education, Formerly known as Government College of Education Srinagar The programme will enable students to complete two programs of teacher training with less time of three years and by one time admission.
Unless and until teachers are not provided with requisite training of teaching skills and methods, attitudes and behaviours, emerging classroom tools and equipment’s, new curriculum resources , classroom management etc performance improvement can’t be expected in teacher’s performance.