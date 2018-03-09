Development of basic infra in schools

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Secretary, Education Farooq Ahmad Shah today informed that the government would release Rs. 1 crore to each District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIET) to strengthen their basic infrastructure and make them fully functional in the state.
The Secretary said this while addressing a meeting through video conference held in Civil Secretariat, Jammu with all the Chief Education Officers and nominated Head of the Institutions of Kashmir Division.
He directed all the Chief Education Officers of Kashmir Division to keep three days for the inspection of the schools and maintain close contact with all the Heads of the Institutions.
Director, School Education, Kashmir Dr GN Itoo along with other officers and the Heads of Institutions of schools of Srinagar briefed the Secretary about the overall education scenario of the Valley. The Director assured that biometric attendance system would be installed in all the Higher Secondary Schools of the Kashmir Division at the earliest.
The Secretary also reviewed the functioning of Education Department in Leh and Kargil and other far-flung areas like Keran, Machil, Tangdhar, Wadwan, Dachan, Paddar, Gurez, Tulail and other areas. He directed concerned CEOs to take necessary steps to provide all the educational facilities in these areas by taking the help of the civil administration.
He further said that strict action would be initiated against the teachers found working in private tuition centers during working hours. He directed all the concerned officers to expedite the process of disposing off pending SRO-43 cases. There should be no negligence in payment of salaries to the teachers, he added. The Secretary also reviewed the construction works going on under RMSA, SSA and other schemes. He directed Chief Education Officer, Kulgam to personally monitor the construction works of schools in the district.
The video conference was also attended by Additional Secretary Masratul Islam, Additional Secretary Ali Afsar Khan, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Akbar Bhat and other officers (GNS)
