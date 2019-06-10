About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Development in state presents a story of neglect: Sagar

National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Sunday said the development in Kashmir is a story of missing deadlines and neglect, saying the successive governments after 2015 lacked the capability to execute development projects in the state.
In a statement while lashing out at the governor administration for not meeting the expectations of people vis-à-vis augmentation of basic infrastructure and ensuring all amenities to the people, he said, “Not just interior roads, the main arterials of the city are also in shambles. The roads of old city areas are dotted with potholes. The incumbent administration is driven by a laid back attitude. The work on the major projects of the city in particular and the state in general is moving at a snail’s pace for the reasons better known to the administration. There is no accountability on the ground. We have already lost much of the working season to administrative ineptitude, indecisiveness and lack of planning.”
“Every pivotal department of the state is telling the grimly tale of ineptitude and inaction. We had pinned high hopes on the governor administration that it will do amends to the wrong committed by former PDP-BJP government but to our dismay, the governor administration proved no better than its predecessor government,” he said adding, “People are yearning for good governance. The fate of various flagship development projects in the Srinagar city in particular and the state, in general, is marred by administrative apathy.”
While expressing concern over the shortage of basic commodities in the old city areas he said, “It is not just edibles. The unavailability of doctors and other Paramedical staff in the local dispensaries is also pushing the hapless poor people to the wall. I urge the incumbent administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people. If this is the condition of services in the city, one can gauge the situation elsewhere in the rural and remote hilly areas.”
Meanwhile, according to the statement Members of Parliament elect Muhammad Akbar Lone, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi met with scores of delegations on Sunday. The visiting delegations apprised them about the paucity of basic and effective amenities in their areas. The leaders assured the people that they would take up their issues at proper forums.

 

 

Latest News

Army Major among five injured, wife dead in car-truck collision in Rea ...

Army Major among five injured, wife dead in car-truck collision in Rea ...

Jun 09 | Agencies
2 lakh Haj pilgrims from India this year: Naqvi

2 lakh Haj pilgrims from India this year: Naqvi

Jun 09 | Agencies
Amarnath Yatra: Cops to deploy quick-reaction teams in Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: Cops to deploy quick-reaction teams in Jammu

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv announces 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to next of kin of deceased in Le ...

Guv announces 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to next of kin of deceased in Le ...

Jun 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Stray dogs maul 5 in Sopore

Stray dogs maul 5 in Sopore

Jun 09 | Noor ul Haq
Man stabbed to death in Jammu

Man stabbed to death in Jammu

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out outside Jammu SSH

Fire breaks out outside Jammu SSH

Jun 09 | Agencies
Governor greets people on Khirbhawani Mela

Governor greets people on Khirbhawani Mela

Jun 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man slips into Kishenganga in Gurez

Army man slips into Kishenganga in Gurez

Jun 09 | Agencies
DGP stresses on enhancing people- friendly approach by forces

DGP stresses on enhancing people- friendly approach by forces

Jun 09 | Agencies
Militant hideout busted in Kishtwar, AK rifles seized

Militant hideout busted in Kishtwar, AK rifles seized

Jun 09 | Agencies
ACB sleuths raid J&K Bank headquarters again

ACB sleuths raid J&K Bank headquarters again

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
88-year-old man

88-year-old man's body recovered from power project dam in Uri

Jun 09 | RK Online Desk
Imports from Pakistan plunged 92% in March after imposition of 200 pc ...

Imports from Pakistan plunged 92% in March after imposition of 200 pc ...

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
Paratrooper killed in accidental fire in Mansbal

Paratrooper killed in accidental fire in Mansbal

Jun 09 | RK Online Desk
Internet may alter brain functions: Study

Internet may alter brain functions: Study

Jun 09 | Press Trust of India
G-20 summit: Policymakers evaluate impact of trade battles on global e ...

G-20 summit: Policymakers evaluate impact of trade battles on global e ...

Jun 09 | AFP/Press Trust of India
China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

Jun 09 | AP/Press Trust of India
UN labour body, survivor from League of Nations, turns 100

UN labour body, survivor from League of Nations, turns 100

Jun 09 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Development in state presents a story of neglect: Sagar

              

National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Sunday said the development in Kashmir is a story of missing deadlines and neglect, saying the successive governments after 2015 lacked the capability to execute development projects in the state.
In a statement while lashing out at the governor administration for not meeting the expectations of people vis-à-vis augmentation of basic infrastructure and ensuring all amenities to the people, he said, “Not just interior roads, the main arterials of the city are also in shambles. The roads of old city areas are dotted with potholes. The incumbent administration is driven by a laid back attitude. The work on the major projects of the city in particular and the state in general is moving at a snail’s pace for the reasons better known to the administration. There is no accountability on the ground. We have already lost much of the working season to administrative ineptitude, indecisiveness and lack of planning.”
“Every pivotal department of the state is telling the grimly tale of ineptitude and inaction. We had pinned high hopes on the governor administration that it will do amends to the wrong committed by former PDP-BJP government but to our dismay, the governor administration proved no better than its predecessor government,” he said adding, “People are yearning for good governance. The fate of various flagship development projects in the Srinagar city in particular and the state, in general, is marred by administrative apathy.”
While expressing concern over the shortage of basic commodities in the old city areas he said, “It is not just edibles. The unavailability of doctors and other Paramedical staff in the local dispensaries is also pushing the hapless poor people to the wall. I urge the incumbent administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people. If this is the condition of services in the city, one can gauge the situation elsewhere in the rural and remote hilly areas.”
Meanwhile, according to the statement Members of Parliament elect Muhammad Akbar Lone, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi met with scores of delegations on Sunday. The visiting delegations apprised them about the paucity of basic and effective amenities in their areas. The leaders assured the people that they would take up their issues at proper forums.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;