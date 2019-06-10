Development in state presents a story of neglect: Sagar

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Sunday said the development in Kashmir is a story of missing deadlines and neglect, saying the successive governments after 2015 lacked the capability to execute development projects in the state.

In a statement while lashing out at the governor administration for not meeting the expectations of people vis-à-vis augmentation of basic infrastructure and ensuring all amenities to the people, he said, “Not just interior roads, the main arterials of the city are also in shambles. The roads of old city areas are dotted with potholes. The incumbent administration is driven by a laid back attitude. The work on the major projects of the city in particular and the state in general is moving at a snail’s pace for the reasons better known to the administration. There is no accountability on the ground. We have already lost much of the working season to administrative ineptitude, indecisiveness and lack of planning.”

“Every pivotal department of the state is telling the grimly tale of ineptitude and inaction. We had pinned high hopes on the governor administration that it will do amends to the wrong committed by former PDP-BJP government but to our dismay, the governor administration proved no better than its predecessor government,” he said adding, “People are yearning for good governance. The fate of various flagship development projects in the Srinagar city in particular and the state, in general, is marred by administrative apathy.”

While expressing concern over the shortage of basic commodities in the old city areas he said, “It is not just edibles. The unavailability of doctors and other Paramedical staff in the local dispensaries is also pushing the hapless poor people to the wall. I urge the incumbent administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people. If this is the condition of services in the city, one can gauge the situation elsewhere in the rural and remote hilly areas.”

Meanwhile, according to the statement Members of Parliament elect Muhammad Akbar Lone, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi met with scores of delegations on Sunday. The visiting delegations apprised them about the paucity of basic and effective amenities in their areas. The leaders assured the people that they would take up their issues at proper forums.