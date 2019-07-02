About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Development in Srinagar presents story of neglect: Gul

 Senior National Conference leader and former Speaker Mubarak Gul Mondau said the development in Downtown (Shahar e Khas) presents a story of missing deadlines and neglect. In a statement he said the successive governments after 2015 lacked the capability to execute development projects in the old city of Srinagar.
Gul while lashing out at the Governor administration for not meeting the expectations of people vis-à-vis augmentation of basic infrastructure and ensuring all amenities to the people, Gul said, “Not just interior roads, the main arterials of the city are also in shambles. The roads of old city areas are dotted with potholes. The incumbent administration is driven by a laid back attitude. The work on major projects of the city in particular and the state in general is moving at a snail’s pace for the reasons better known to the administration. There is no accountability on ground. We have already lost much of the working season to administrative ineptitude, indecisiveness and lack of planning, “ he said adding, “ The localities of Noor Bagh, Goripura, Waganpura, Palpura in Idgah constituency have been put off from the development radar of the government.”
Gul urged the state government to speed up the construction of Noor Bagh Bridge and mitigate the issues concerning the people in the constituency. He urged the Governor to personally initiate work on various flag ship projects the work on which was initiated during the former Omar Abdullah led government.

 

