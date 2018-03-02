‘Developing scientific temperament among students need of the hour’

SIE Kashmir celebrates ‘National Science Day’
Srinagar:
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of World renowned Physicist and Nobel Laureate Dr. Chander Shekhar Venkata Raman today National Science Day was celebrated across the country. In Jammu and Kashmir the event was celebrated at many places. The biggest event in this regard was held at GHSS Kothibagh, Srinagar organized by SIE Kashmir. The event was attended by many Science experts, concerned teachers and students in large number.
On the occasion renowned scientist and the Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar Dr. Shiekh Javeed was the Chief Guest. In his welcome address Joint Director Trainings and Principal SIE Kashmir, Mehboob Hussain threw light on the background of the celebration of this day. Speaking about the various initiatives being taken by SIE Kashmir, he said that our Institution is taking many steps for the promotion of Science. He highlighted certain programmes like INSPIRE Model Exhibition and various other model exhibitions held from time to time by the Institution for the promotion of Science.
In his presidential speech Dr Sheikh Javaid said that today Science is advancing very rapidly and teachers should remain committed to maintain interest among students for science which is also a need of hour. We should not make it boring. It should be practical based. He said that our collective efforts can make it happen to make this subject interesting among students. In the same event Associate Professor N.I.T Hazratbal Dr Simmi Rubab gave some brief but interesting facts about National Science Day.
Dr Nasir Iqbal Chief Proctor and Head of the Department of Physics, Universoity of Kashmir said that teachers should play their vital role in making science subject popular and interesting among students. At the closing ceremony programme coordinator Natasha Mir presented vote of thanks.
On the occasion various senior officers of the Department, teachers, students and the team from State Media Center SIE Kashmir was also present.
