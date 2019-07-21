Develop Patnitop as trekker's heaven: Navin Choudhary

July 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Principal Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Tourism Department, Navin K Choudhary, has directed the Director Tourism Jammu, Deepika K Sharma to explore the possibility of initiating dedicated bus service to Patnitop hill resort to utilise the tourism potential of the area to the maximum.



Choudhary, who inspected the Cable Car Project on Saturday, stressed upon the need of creating more facilities and accommodations for the tourists in the area.



The ropeway project has been completed by Empyrean Skyview Projects Private (ESPP) Limited in collaboration with a French company on a Public-Private Partnership model at a cost of Rs 150 crore recently and will be formally inaugurated by the state Governor Satya Pal Malik.



During his visit, the Principal Secretary directed the Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority Pran Singh, to map the trekking routes in the area to develop it as trekker's heaven.