Develop better understanding of NDPS Act; Advisor Kumar asks IOs handling narcotic cases

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar today urged the Investigation officers to familiarize and equip themselves with the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to achieve high conviction rate in crime cases related to it. “The responsibility lies on police to ensure all procedures are followed to plug loopholes for attain desirable conviction rates in such cases” he told officers here at a 'One day capsule training programme on Narcotics' organised by Crime Branch in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau.

Around 250 Officers of the rank of GO’s and NGO’s from various wings of J&K Police, particularly from Jammu Zone and Crime Branch participated in the training programme.

The participants also included SHOs and 90 newly recruited male and female Sub-Inspectors of Jammu Zone.

The Advisor said that this training programme is of great significance to ensure that no mistakes are made and they are not caught on small technicalities that might end up weakening the case against the accused.

He also held interacted with officers and enquired about resources and equipments available for effective investigation into narcotic cases. He said that efforts will be made to made upgrade available infrastructure wherever necessary to strengthen the officers.

During the training programme, officers and JKP personnel were sensitized about menace of Narcotics in the society, particularly keeping in view the susceptibility of youth to this threat and the role of Police in prevention and detection of the crime.

Thrust was laid on enhancing investigative skills, plugging of loopholes to improve conviction rate in such cases.

Among other things that were discussed included the introduction of ‘Police Reward’ as a morale booster for IOs as advocated by the United Nations and Narcotics Control Bureau for effectively dealing with such cases.

Moreover, various aspects of investigation were discussed in length to sensitize and imbibe investigative skills among the officers, especially in light of recent Supreme Court of India judgment with regard to search and seizure of Narcotics.

The other senior officers of J&K Govt /J&K Police present at the programme were IGP Jammu, Zone, IGP Crime Headquarters J&K, DIG J/K Range, Jammu, SP Crime Branch, Jammu, SP South Jammu and SP Ops, Jammu.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by Deputy Director General (Northern Region in Narcotics Control Bureau) R. K. Puram New Delhi, Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The resource persons on the subject were Zonal Director in Narcotics Control Bureau, Zonal Unit, Jammu, Virender Kumar Yadav, Intelligence Officer (Legal), NCB, Hqrs, New Delhi Kapil Kumar and Intelligence Officer, NCB, Jammu Deepak Kumar.