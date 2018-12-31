Devastating storm leaves 68 dead in the Philippines

RK Web NewsSrinagar
At least 68 people have died in a tropical storm that struck Philippines a day ago.
Storm Usman that resulted in heavy rain and triggered deadly landslides hit the Bicol region in Manila yesterday. According to the disaster management agency, 19 people are missing and the death toll is likely to increase.
The tropical depression has destroyed infrastructure and displaced more than 40,000 people nationwide. Certain areas are also experiencing power outages. Several houses have been buried in landslides.
Rescue teams are conducting search and retrieval operations.
Bicol civil defence minister said that no precautions were taken as there was no tropical cyclone warning.
The authorities said that the storm has already started receding away from the Philippines to the South China Sea.