Dev works reviewed at Bhaderwah

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 13:
District Development Commissioner, Anshul Garg, convened an introductory cum review meeting in Bhaderwah.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by ADC Bhaderwah Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti, Principal Govt Degree College Bhadarwah, Chief Planning Officer Doda, EO Municipal Committee Bhaderwah, Executive Engineer PWD, ZEOs Bhadarwah and Bhalla zone, Tehsildar Bhadarwah and Bhalla, AEEs PHE and PDD, besides all Naib Tehsildar and other sectoral officers of sub division Bhadewah.
On the occasion, the DDC took a comprehensive review of various developmental work vis a vis the status of expenditure incurred till date. He stressed upon the officers to increase the pace of work so that all the undertaken projects are completed within a stipulated time frame, the official added.
He further asked the departments to hold awareness camps so that people take benefit of various welfare schemes of the state as well as central govt.
Various deputations met the DDC and highlighted their demands.
DC assured the deputation that their grievances shall be redressed in a phased manner, said the official.