Determined to fulfill of aspirations youth: YNC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference (JKYNC) on Monday asserted that it is determined to give power to youth by fulfilling their aspirations.
Addressing YNC convention at district office Ganderbal, YNC Provincial President Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar said, “The youth of today is the future of tomorrow. And no government could think of achieving much anticipated goals without utilizing the energy and creativity ” adding that the Omar Abdullah led government will make amends to the anti youth policies of BJP-PDP and help youth realize their full potential.
Salman said that today’s youth is exposed to more globalization and advancements and that the youth are the social actors of change that can serve as pressure group to government in defining their priorities.
“The youth of our state is equally efficient and energetic. However the sordid and imprudent policies of former BJP-PDP coalition pushed them towards despondency with unashamed nepotism and misadministration,” he said adding that a strongly mandated government with Omar Abdullah in vanguard will give wings to the dreams of youth by pursuing policies that will help them pursue their vocation.
YNC Vice President Ahsan Pardesi while addressing the gathering said, “Youngsters of the state are craving for space spaces. The energy of our youth will allow Omar Abdullah to push past the culture of Nepotism, Corrption, and misgovernment as was rampant in the former BJP-PDP government,” he said.
Ahsan maintained that only Omar Abdullah can salvage the youth from despondency to prosperity and that the power of youth will strengthen efforts.
Among others Provincial Secretary Mudasir Shahmiri, Joint Secretary Irfan Zehgeer, District President Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmad, Abid Wani, Ashiq Hussain were also present in the meet. The attending YNC delegates, functionaries and workers vowed to make party stronger at grass roots.