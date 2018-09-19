Deteriorating social fabric

Sameer FidaHussain
Draped in a white Apron, she comes out of the operation theatre. Carrying a load in her arms, she is expectedly looking for someone.
Suddenly, few anxious faces swarm around her. The lean, medium built fair complexioned lady utters “MoulKatti” (where is the father?).
A stoutly built gentleman comes forward and instantly spreads his arms. Handing over the load to him the nurse says “Mubarak tchuKoortche” (Congratulations! You have fathered a girl).
As the announcement makes others burst into celebrations, the gentleman stands still. He tries hard to prevent his watery eyes from overflowing but emotions take the better of him and tears trickle down his deep sunken cheek.
After some time, the feeling of having fathered a girl child gets sunk in and he gently caresses the neonate. Kissing her forehead, he proudly flaunts his treasure to everyone around.
Ye tchemalishesch(She has gone on her father), KanntchesMajjihei (ears resemble those of her mother’s), NasstchesThazzThazz (her nose is long and raised) are the familiar utterances doing rounds.
While holding her in his arms, the proud father gets visions of his future. How he would be educating her, how he would be planning her marriage and how in his old age, the grown up girl along-with her prospective husband would care and tend him.
His optimism takes him into an altogether different world which is free and fair. Where malice and waywardness is unknown. Where a girl is honoured, respected and protected from everything.
For a moment, he forgets how an eight-year-old girl was brutalized in Kathua. How after satiating their lust, killers hit her repeatedly with a stone.
He forgets how the nine-year-old Uri girl was gang raped, hit by an axe, her eyes gouged out and the corpse sprinkled with acid to disfigure the body beyond recognition.
A question returns to haunt me and in the absence of a valid answer I inevitably become despondent and pessimistic. Wherefrom had the killers of Kathua girl and the poor Uri girl plunked?
Were they not born of mothers? How would you justify the killing of a human being that too a girl who is yet to come to terms with the vagaries of the world?
SSP Baramulla’s account of the killing of the Uri girl left everyone stunned rather flabbergasted. Here a stepmother was involved in the gruesome murder of her step-daughter.
A mother who in order to accomplish her evil designs used her son and three others to commit a heinous and dastardly crime. The little girl became the victim of a family feud. To avenge a long standing grudge, the girls’ stepmother went to such extent that gave everyone goose bumps.
Kathuacase was not just an episode of sexual predation, but a planned attack to drive a particular community out of the area. Eight-year-old only became a victim of a sinister game.
Our society has fallen into dire straits. We have developed animal instincts. Our girls are not safe. We have failed to deliver as far as the upbringing of our sons is concerned.
From centuries, Kashmir has been known as PirVaer (saint alcove), but the situation is getting out of hand. Call it cultural indoctrination or westernization but the fact of the matter remains that our very roots are facing an imminent danger.
Uri girls’ rape and murder has shaken the conscience of every sane person. The incident is shocking, shameful, barbaric and outrageous. It is a wake-up call for all of us.
In the face of deteriorating social fabric, there is a dire need to inculcate moral values in our children.
School Education Department’s step to impart moral education to children for a period of fifteen minutes in morning assembly is a welcome step. But it would have been better if the subject (moral education) formed a part of the school curriculum.
Moral education will serve to foster students’ positive values and attitudes through a guided approach. Moral education plays an important role in the character building of an individual.
Education aimed at moral development of children is imperative if we care about the future of our society and our children.
Both teachers and parents have an important role to inculcate moral values in students in home, at school, college or university.
The apron draped nurse handed over a load to an anxious father which eventually proved to be a baby girl. The figurative load used here should not become a literal load for the father.