Despite unemployment woes, 70% skilled manpower in JK non-locals

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Despite having huge number of unemployed youth in the State, 70 percent of the skilled and semi-skilled workforce employed here are non-locals.
Industry experts opine that non-locals have penetrated into industrial and other sectors in the State especially in Kashmir owing to the lack of the skill development courses for the local unemployed youth.
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq said that total non-local workforce in the industrial sector is between 70 percent to 80 percent.
He said most of the non-local workforce are skilled and have technical expertise.
“Labrours, semi-skilled and skilled workforce from outside the state have penetrated almost into every sector in Kashmir and stay here for almost round the year,” said KCCI President.
KCCI further said they have always suggested that technical courses should be introduced in the syllabus of schools and colleges so that state produces its own technical workforce.
“We are bound to get technical staff from outside the state as we have less skilled workforce here both in organised and unorganized sector,” he said.
President Federation of Commerce and Industries Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir said the state has dearth of skilled manpower.
He blamed Directorate of Industries, IITs and Polytechnic Colleges for not producing skilled workforce in the State.
“These skilled courses are only on papers and these institutions have failed to produce manpower who could be absorbed in the industrial sector here,” he added. “We are forced to hire non-locals for our industrial units.”
“We hire skilled workers from outside the state and non-skilled from here,” said Ashraf.
FCIK President also reiterated that the Federation had approached colleges to introduce these courses.
He said unemployment crisis can also be checked to some extent if colleges introduce technical courses.
Industry expert Shakeel Qalander said Kashmir employs almost 5 lakh non-locals here in different sectors.