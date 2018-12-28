Despite subsidies, only 7% milk produced in organised sector

JK produces 75 lakh litres, imports 2.8 lakh liters per day
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Despite incentives and schemes being provided by the State government for setting up of dairy farms, only 7% of the total milk produce comes from the organised processing plants.
The daily milk production in Jammu and Kashmir is 75 lakh litres while as 2.8 lakh liters are imported.
In charge Information Education Communication Cell (IEC) Dr Anjum Andrabi said of 75 lakh litres, only 4 lakh litres is being produced in organised sector.
Dr Andrabi said Animal Husbandry Department, Kashmir has ‘Daily Entrepreneurship Dairy’ (DED) Scheme for the dairy farmers to generate self employment and dairy infrastructure.
The scheme includes small dairy farm, rearing of heifer calves, vermi compost unit, purchase of milking machines, purchase of dairy processing equipments, dairy product transformation, cold storage facilities, private veterinary clinics and dairy marketing outlets.
Any farmer, individual entrepreneurs, organised and unorganised group can avail the scheme.
For a small dairy farm of upto 10 animals, the unit cost is Rs 7 lakh for which there is back end subsidy of 25% project cost for general category promoters and 33.33% for SC/ST borrowers.
Under tribal sub plan, the department provides two cow units to tribal people.
The dairy farmers face challenges as the State is 60% deficit in green fodder and almost 40% in dry fodder.
"The farmers are not supported for fodder production which becomes a major challenges faced by the farmer due to which they get discouraged," said Andrabi.
Andrabi said a survey was done couple of years back in which we got 52,000 units registered with the department.
He said registration was given to those units which have cows from small holdings to large holdings (i.e, 2 - 25 cows).
Through J&K Entrepreneur Development Institute, Rs 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs are given to the entrepreneur for setting up a dairy farm.
The subsidy amount is released by the NABARD.