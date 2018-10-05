Despite strong objections, wrestling competition held over graveyard in RS Pura

Committee constituted for joint demarcation of land: DC Jammu
Committee constituted for joint demarcation of land: DC Jammu
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Oct 3:
Despite objections from many quarters especially by the local Auqaf and members of the minority community, a Dangal (local wrestling championship) was organized on a pre-1947 graveyard in a village in the border town RS Pura.
Even as Auqaf administration had expressed serious concern and wrote series of letters to the district administration, cautioning them about desecration of the old graveyard, the dangal was held on the land on Wednesday at village Toana Tibba village in RS Pura.
This village is also known as Satriyan, RS Pura.
In a letter, administrator, Auqaf Islamia, Jammu, Wakeel Ahmed Bhat, in his official communication on October 1, this year, expressed apprehension that desecration of graveyard would take place by organizing a dangal in the land situated under khasra number 115 and 226 i.e. 25 kanals and six marla land in village Toana Tibba, RS Pura.
“This land has been notified by the Government as Wakaf Property vide SRO number 95 of March 9, 1981. The said graveyard if full of old graves and its is being used for burial purpose prior to 1947,” reads letter written to the Government by Administrator Aquaf, Jammu.
Citing report of field functionaries, the letter further reads that inhabitants of the area belonging to majority community are planning to organize a dangal over the grave yard land. “If these people do not desist from such act, this might trigger severe law and order situation in the area,” warns Aquaf Administrator, Jammu.
However, the dangal was held at the graveyard despite repeated concerns raised by the Aquaf department.
Jameel Choudhary, a social worker, told Rising Kashmir, “This dangal was organized first time at the graveyard. Tractor and backhoe loaders were used for leveling allegedly on the graves and then, for the first time, they organized dangal on the old graves. At some places, the bones of the deceased tumbled out.”
“We had appraised Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Romesh Kumar and SDPO RS Pura but no one listened,” said Jameel Choudhary.
Choudhary recalled that earlier, dangal was being organized on plain area of the graveyard but not on the graves. “ But, this time they deliberately organized this on the graves.”
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Romesh Kumar said, they have a constituted committee for joint demarcation of the land (graveyard) and it will be fenced, accordingly, after handing over the said land to the concerned department.
“Dangal is being organized at the same place in past too,” he responded to a question.