Despite landslides, rain Kashmir highway through for one-way traffic

June 04, 2019 | Agencies

Despite landslides and rain, Srinagar-Jammu highway was through for one-way traffic on Tuesday, official sources said.

However, two-way traffic will ply on Srinagar-Leh highway while only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

Sources said there were intermittent landslides at several places on the highway between Ramban and Ramsu on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. However, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway, are clearing the landslides immediately and restoring traffic.

There was also rain during the night and Met department has predicted wet weather during the next 24 hours.