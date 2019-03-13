Despite improvement in weather, only one-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway

March 13, 2019 | Agencies

Despite improvement in the weather, only one-way traffic was allowed on Wednesday on the National Highway, connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu region.

Traffic will ply from Jammu to Srinagar and no vehicle will be allowed from the opposite direction, a traffic police official told a news agency.

He said after allowing traffic from Srinagar to Jammu for last two days, we allowed traffic from opposite direction.

On Wednesday, intermittent rains lashed several parts of valley. This year the highway has remained closed to traffic on many accounts of landslides and blockade.