Despite decline in exports, Govt ‘fails’ to utilize Rs 5 Cr for handicraft promotion

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
At a time when handicraft industry is facing slowdown in its exports, Rs 5 crore allocated in the budget 2017-18 by the then finance minister Haseeb Drabu for the marketing and promotion of the silk carpets have remained unutilized so far.
The industry experts have taken strong not of the government’s lackadaisical approach towards the promotion of the handicraft industry.
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Aashiq said Rs 5 crore were provided for the branding, promotion and marketing of silk carpets which will lapse if not utilized.
"We have brought up the issue of decline of exports in handicraft sector with the authorities time and again but to no avail. Even budgetary announcement of Rs 5 crore as a short term measure for its promotion have remained unspent,” he said.
He said when this amount was announced, the then finance minister had assured of a long term measures for the revival of silk carpet industry.
Aashiq said Kashmir’s carpet industry which had name in the world after Persian carpets is suffering from government apathy.
Immediate Past President of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK) Zahoor Trumboo, said government allocated Rs 5 crore is a joke for the promotion and branding of carpets.
“It really doesn't matter whether the money is spent or unspent.”
He said the government is playing a joke with artisans and also with the promotion of carpets.
"Carpet industry needs massive promotion on a major scale with good amount of funds," said Trumboo.
He added they used to exports worth Rs 1200 crore annually which has now declined to Rs 200 crore only.
Trumboo said government is playing with the emotions of artisan's and local people.
He said for carpet industry revival, they first need to train the artisans.
Trumboo said government should at least allocate Rs 200 to Rs 300 crore annually if it wants to help revive carpet industry.
General Secretary PHD Chamber of Commerce Kashmir (PHDCCK), Bilal Kawoosa said Rs 5 crore were provided each for handicraft department and Handloom Development Corporation.
“We still have four months in this financial year. If the money is provided it could help exports. Till date state government hasn't utilized even a penny," said Kawoosa.
He added they are concerned about due to decline in exports.
“If government releases the fund and utilizes if for marketing, it would help in exports.”