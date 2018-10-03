Despite ban, hospital administrators resort to private practices

H&ME assures strict action against erring doctors
H&ME assures strict action against erring doctors
Mansoor Peer
In clear violation of official ban, doctors holding administrative positions in many Government hospitals of Valley have resorted to private practice. Despite receiving non-plasticizing allowances (NPA), doctors indulging in illegal practice have left people outraged.
A video shot at the private clinic of Principal, Government Dental College, Srinagar, Dr Reyaz Farooq has gone viral on social media in which he prescribes medicines to a patient at his clinic at Sanat Nagar, in City outskirts.
“He has been seeing patients at private clinic for a long time now. He issues medical prescription without the name of the clinic,” said a patient, without disclosing his name. The viral video has invoked harsh reaction from the netizens, demanding stern action against such doctors. However, Dr Farooq refuted the allegations. He said he has stopped private practice from the past ten years. “You can just see yourself,” he said.
The health department has banned private practice of doctors like Principals, Medical Superintendents, Deputy Medical Superintendents, CMO's and HoDs in Government Medical Colleges, Govt Dental Colleges and Associated Hospitals of the state.
According to the norms they are supposed to be stationed at their respective places. In contrary, some of them bluntly violate the norms.
An official in the health department said even Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) are doing practice and claim they don’t get NPA, which is factually incorrect.
“Whether they get NPA or not, they can’t practice. This indeed is a violation of the professional code of ethics on the part of government doctors,” he said.
The official said that they have received similar reports about a hospital administrator in South Kashmir. “Although, complaints have been lodged against him but no action has been taken so far.” The official said that the said doctor is close to a political party.
The official believes if the administrators remain at their places, fifty per cent of the problems will be solved. “But they do not do it which is unfortunate,” he said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Principal Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said they are struggling to implement the government orders. He said they will investigate the matter and take strict action against the erring doctors.
“We held drives in the past but they go back to clinics. We will put checks on doctors. If we come across any specific instances we will act strictly,” Dulloo said.
In January this year, three faculty members faced suspension at SKIMS, Soura after they were found indulging in private practice despite drawing NPA.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com