Despite ban coaching centre conducts morning classes: Students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 15:
The students of ‘Pulse Institute of Competitive Studies’ (PICS) Parraypora Monday alleged that the coaching centre conducts early morning classes despite a ban by the government due to which they miss the regular school classes.
They said due to the non-availability of public and private transport early in the morning they are not able to reach the coaching centre on time.
The students said the PICS management asked them to submit written applications for the morning classes which start at 5:30 am.
A student from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district said many students were asked to give in writing that they will attend the classes in the morning which is causing a lot of problems to him and his friends.
Another student said mostly the students who rely only on private transport are opposing the morning classes, adding that they lodged their protest with the coaching centre management and informed them that they won’t be able to reach Parraypora at 5:30 in the morning. “But we were told that PICS is running two coaching centres and they have to conduct the morning classes,” he added.
PICS authorities, however, claimed that the students and their parents have given written consent to hold the morning classes. “The students are supposed to report at 5:30 am.”
Joint Director School Education Kashmir, Abid Hussain said, “Morning classes are already banned and the coaching centres are supposed to conduct classes after 3:30 pm. If any student comes up with such complaint, written or verbal, we will take action against the coaching institute.”