Despite apprehensions, tourists visit prime resorts

Umar RainaGanderbal:
The tourists visiting Kashmir Valley particularly famous Gagangir tourist spot have expressed happiness over local hospitality and their friendly approach despite rumored apprehensions of their safety.
With the improvement in weather conditions, scores of tourists coming from outside the state are visiting tourist spot Gagangir in Central Kashmirs Ganderbal district.
After the Pulwama attack, many travellers intending to visit Kashmir have expressed apprehensions of their safety.
After Gulmarg, Gagangeer is one of the most sought after tourist destination just nine kilometers ahead of the famous health resort of Sonamarg.
Heavy rush of tourists can be seen at Gagangir village as the road leading to Sonamarg has been closed for vehicular traffic following heavy snowfall.
The availability of snow bikes, sledges and horses makes the visit more enjoyable.
A group of tourists from Pune told Rising Kashmir that there is lot of media propaganda about Kashmir being not safe for tourists which are totally wrong.
“Kashmiris are very welcoming and we feel as if we are at home,” they said.
Another tourist From Pune Vivek Guley blamed TV channels for creating fear among people about Kashmir.
He asserted that there are no incidents of violence and everything is normal in Kashmir.