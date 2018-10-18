Despite advisory, Kashmir witnesses record paddy production

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Despite an advisory by Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) against the cultivation of paddy this year, Kashmir region has recorded highest productivity of this crop this season.
After witnessing less precipitation during winters, an advisory followed by the I&FC Department in the month of April, when the paddy seeds are sown in nurseries.
The department said that water shortage ahead could damage the crop and advised to switch to the crops needing fewer water supplies for irrigation.
However, Department of Agriculture claims that their counter advisory saved many farmers from facing losses. “We came to the rescue of the people as a simple nursery won’t utilize only 20 per cent of the land of the farmers. That is why we advised the farmers to at least experiment for the initial months," said Altaf Aijaz Andrabi , Director, Department of Agriculture Kashmir.
He said Anantnag district alone recorded 70 quintals of grain per hectare, which he said was record breaking.
“The farmers of other district too recorded a considerable growth in the productivity,” he said. He said that I&FC’s advisory was based on “imaginary findings.” “The calculation was based on glaciers and other water resources. Basically, the department had not understood the weather pattern of the valley properly,” Andrabi said. "Kashmir received frequent spell of rains during peak season, which ultimately led to the better growth of Kharif crops," he said.
Mushtaq Ahmad, a farmer from north Kashmir’s Sopore said, “After 2014, the quality and quantity of paddy were not satisfactory. In 2015, there was less snowfall followed by hail storms in 2016 and 2017. But this year we were expecting a good crop as the rainfall was sufficient despite less snowfall during winter.”
A minor proportion of farmers, who followed the advisory are seemingly angry with the government’s “misleading” advisory.
“Agriculture is a source of income for many people in Kashmir. The government instead of finding the measures to deal with the situation created panicky among the farmers and has left many to suffer for the next year,” Manzoor Ahmad a farmer from Naidkhai area in north Kashmir said.