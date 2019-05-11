Despite advisories, Kashmir’s beauty lures tourists

May 11, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf/ Meezaish Tajali

Devendra, a tourist from Pune, sat inside a well decorated fully furnished houseboat, peeping though a window to feel the cold breeze of Dal Lake in Srinagar amid snow clad mountains in the backdrop.

Before planning to visit Kashmir, he was beset with the uncertainty whether to visit the troubled-valley, the situation of which he was well aware off.

But Devendra kept negative thoughts aside and decided to visit the valley.

“Before planning our trip to valley, we feared we may face tough situations here in Kashmir. Finally, we thought let’s explore the valley,” Devendra said.

Sheweta, another tourist from Maharashtra, said she knew about the pristine beauty of Kashmir “but wanted to experience herself”.

“We heard a lot of things about Kashmir like its beauty, nature. People are saying its paradise on earth. We are here first time to experience how paradise looks like,” She told Rising Kashmir during her stay at houseboat at Dal Lake.

Another tourist from Maharashtra, Mahesh did a research about the current situation in the valley before deciding to board a flight.

On his arrival, first day he explored the gardens in Srinagar. However, he wished to visit all places in the city.

Mahesh said he will be visiting Gulmarg known for its green meadows and enjoy Gandola ride Affarwat peak

“We are thinking of exploring Pahalgam and Leh also,” he said.

He described Kashmir as most beautiful place in India.

In Srinagar, Houseboats are a major tourist attraction for decades now.

However, former Chairman of Houseboat Association and owner of houseboats, Ghulam Rasool Shah said they have only 30 percent occupancy in the houseboats at this peak time of the tourism season.

Houseboat was first started by a British brigadier in 1880.