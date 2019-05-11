About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 11, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf/ Meezaish Tajali

Despite advisories, Kashmir’s beauty lures tourists

Devendra, a tourist from Pune, sat inside a well decorated fully furnished houseboat, peeping though a window to feel the cold breeze of Dal Lake in Srinagar amid snow clad mountains in the backdrop.
Before planning to visit Kashmir, he was beset with the uncertainty whether to visit the troubled-valley, the situation of which he was well aware off.
But Devendra kept negative thoughts aside and decided to visit the valley.
“Before planning our trip to valley, we feared we may face tough situations here in Kashmir. Finally, we thought let’s explore the valley,” Devendra said.
Sheweta, another tourist from Maharashtra, said she knew about the pristine beauty of Kashmir “but wanted to experience herself”.
“We heard a lot of things about Kashmir like its beauty, nature. People are saying its paradise on earth. We are here first time to experience how paradise looks like,” She told Rising Kashmir during her stay at houseboat at Dal Lake.
Another tourist from Maharashtra, Mahesh did a research about the current situation in the valley before deciding to board a flight.
On his arrival, first day he explored the gardens in Srinagar. However, he wished to visit all places in the city.
Mahesh said he will be visiting Gulmarg known for its green meadows and enjoy Gandola ride Affarwat peak
“We are thinking of exploring Pahalgam and Leh also,” he said.
He described Kashmir as most beautiful place in India.
In Srinagar, Houseboats are a major tourist attraction for decades now.
However, former Chairman of Houseboat Association and owner of houseboats, Ghulam Rasool Shah said they have only 30 percent occupancy in the houseboats at this peak time of the tourism season.
Houseboat was first started by a British brigadier in 1880.

 

Latest News

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as Travel Passes: Div Com

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as Travel Passes: Div Com

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corru ...

Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corru ...

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

May 10 | Agencies
Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

May 10 | Umar Raina
New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

New report shows 41 million displaced by conflict, tensions

May 10 | PTI/AP
Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

May 10 | Agencies
Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

May 10 | Rising Kashmir News
UN official calls for civilians, NGOs protection in Afghanistan

UN official calls for civilians, NGOs protection in Afghanistan

May 10 | RK Web News
Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

May 10 | Agencies
Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

May 10 | Agencies
TIME magazine portrays PM Modi on its international edition

TIME magazine portrays PM Modi on its international edition

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

May 10 | RK Online Desk
J&K Bank to meet next week to raise Rs 1,600 crore in current fiscal

J&K Bank to meet next week to raise Rs 1,600 crore in current fiscal

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

May 10 | Agencies
Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

May 10 | Press Trust of India
Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

May 10 | Javid Sofi
Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

Qureshi, Swaraj to attend SCO ministerial meet in Kyrgyzstan: Report

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

May 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 11, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf/ Meezaish Tajali

Despite advisories, Kashmir’s beauty lures tourists

              

Devendra, a tourist from Pune, sat inside a well decorated fully furnished houseboat, peeping though a window to feel the cold breeze of Dal Lake in Srinagar amid snow clad mountains in the backdrop.
Before planning to visit Kashmir, he was beset with the uncertainty whether to visit the troubled-valley, the situation of which he was well aware off.
But Devendra kept negative thoughts aside and decided to visit the valley.
“Before planning our trip to valley, we feared we may face tough situations here in Kashmir. Finally, we thought let’s explore the valley,” Devendra said.
Sheweta, another tourist from Maharashtra, said she knew about the pristine beauty of Kashmir “but wanted to experience herself”.
“We heard a lot of things about Kashmir like its beauty, nature. People are saying its paradise on earth. We are here first time to experience how paradise looks like,” She told Rising Kashmir during her stay at houseboat at Dal Lake.
Another tourist from Maharashtra, Mahesh did a research about the current situation in the valley before deciding to board a flight.
On his arrival, first day he explored the gardens in Srinagar. However, he wished to visit all places in the city.
Mahesh said he will be visiting Gulmarg known for its green meadows and enjoy Gandola ride Affarwat peak
“We are thinking of exploring Pahalgam and Leh also,” he said.
He described Kashmir as most beautiful place in India.
In Srinagar, Houseboats are a major tourist attraction for decades now.
However, former Chairman of Houseboat Association and owner of houseboats, Ghulam Rasool Shah said they have only 30 percent occupancy in the houseboats at this peak time of the tourism season.
Houseboat was first started by a British brigadier in 1880.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;