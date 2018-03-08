Desperate daughters of Kashmir

Reyaz Ahmad Mirreyazmir58@gmail.com
The file of gender issues is getting fat to fatter. There is hardly any break through seen per se. Women is much talked about. But, practice is in same static state. It never breaks to make her better.
The issue is same in Kashmir rather more than that. Because, armed conflict has suffered her rather shattered her and its impact would continue to suffer her in future too, even if the conflict is resolved instantly.
Education liberates them from illiteracy, exploitation and ignorance is a notion framed up in mind. Does it make them psychologically comfortable and worry free in living a dignified and respectful life?
No one can answer in affirmative. Because, daughters of the time are not happy. They pretend to be so but are not. The most craving wish of our daughters and sisters is to see their nuptial bliss is granted. But this been taking place otherwise.
Marriage as the most sacred and sensitive aspect of their life has become much complicated and deteriorated as an institution. We have thousands of women in the capital city of Srinagar only who have crossed the age of forty and are waiting to see their hands to be yellowed.
This is a huge embarrassment to all living in the same society with more than that to the intellectuals, academics and well-off who have not vibrantly brought this social issue into the preview of their frequently organised lectures, conferences, seminars and debates.
Dead is the nation whose religious leaders and teachers don't discuss and ponder over the issue and chalk out the ways to reach out these desperate daughters.
Their distant dreams are simply being put to the domain of destination and fate without sensitising and mobilising the social conscience to stand for them. This has certainly cropped up a brutal mentality unconsciously.
Why the people with only sons are living a worry free life in relation to their marriage and considering it as a cake walk for them? Why only parents of daughters are living a stressful and painful life vis-a-vis the marriage of their daughters? Who talks about the changing status of women in rapidly changing society?
No doubt, they obtain degrees and diplomas as a part of broader educational movement for women but why this fails to resolve their nuptial issues - the life's real and significant aspect? While as this wasn't an issue at all in near past, albeit, there wasn't so advancement in education and so called enlightenment.
The daughters were not considered burden but blessings and it was hard for parents of a son to get yes from the daughter’s parents in a visit or two.
Rather, they, generally through some near relatives, used to virtually beg for a daughter-in-law - a dignified Kashmiri practice summarised in a popular phrase “Halamdarun”, can best way explain the “empowerment” of daughters.
It is, unfortunately, reverse in the contemporary “progressive society”. Where does the modern education take us, if the otherwise much blessed institutions like marriage turn to be a haunting monster? A collective process of retrospection must begin at all levels.
Surely, there are two visible reasons for this social pathology. One is the mass absence of morality in teaching contents in educational and religious institutions about the problem and second being the pride and egoistic mental height of male youth and their parents in most of the cases to treat the daughters and their parents as the weakest and most helpless social group.
This kind of abnormal attitude is shown at every stage of marriage from searching out or looking the girl, in pre and post marriage ceremonies and in some cases throughout the life as well.
Talking irresponsibly without respecting the sentiments of girl and her family by parents or relatives of son even at the looking stage must be changed. Who can measure the pain of a daughter with some more age when directly being asked her age or date of birth at front by the people who come to see her at first sight.
How inflicting this all would be for her to reply, is beyond realisation. Can’t we know it through some other sources if all it is to be ascertained? Shouldn’t we need to go back to the roots of thought process and change the equilibrium we are victims of?
The mere launching of schemes like “BetiBachavBetiPadhav”, “LaadliBeti”, “Aasra” and others cannot act as healing touch to the crying wounds of women and exonerate the authorities thereof.
Organising the rallies and shows of Women’s Convocations only during election process by different political parties is nothing but their exploitation at par. Their innocence is callously converted into political dividend by actually motivating them to come out to cast the vote on the poll day in the conflict state. Their concern, however, still remains to be unattended and unheard and no such meetings and rallies are held till the next elections.
The woman Chief Minister, Ms Mehbooba Mufti, was expected to deliver more than expectations of the daughters of soil by acting as a strong non-conformist politician.
Though being purely the domain of society but political charisma has no definite frontiers of operation. She couldn't adopt some unique affirmative discrimination policies at constitutional, administrative as well as at societal levels to give the women a sense of social security and honour.
Acting as a virtual mother of orphan daughters, a brother of sisters who don’t have brothers or have lost them in armed conflict, and of course like a father for those who don't have their fathers alive, the woman chief minister was supposed to mobilise all the relevant institutions in the state and to take a lead in the movement to restore the dignity, impression and confidence of women.
Unfortunately, there was no respite at any of these fronts. The bunch of agonies have instead awesomely increased by more injuries and bruises.
Apart from tackling the various issues and problems of the state as a vibrant political leader, she couldn't yet perform as a dynamic gender activist to help in regaining the women's paradise which has lost even in the society claiming to be civilised, religious, modern and believing in equality of women.
Both at social and political levels, there importantly needs change in thoughts, emotions, feelings and attitude. Once this becomes habit, it would turn into character.
When so, there shall be no need to remind the status, dignity and empowerment of women. It would adjust in in-build mechanism of mind with no need of rallies, processions and protests against female feticide, gender harassment, molestation, and abandonment of female babies in dumping sites, hospitals and on road crossings.
I wish the dawn of the era when no Mothers' or Women's Days are required to be celebrated to create the ripples in hardwired collective mental structure of society.
