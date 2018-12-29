About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

December 29, 2018


Desist from walking, playing on frozen Dal Lake: DC Srinagar to people

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Abid Rashid Shah has asked people to desist from walking or playing on the frozen Dal Lake in Srinagar.

He said that it is potentially dangerious and life threatening to waling or playing on the frozen lake.

“ADVISORY. Due to sub zero temps in Srinagar,parts of Dal Lake freeze these days,esp at the banks & interiors. It is DANGEROUS & potentially LIFE THREATENING to walk/play on it. It is requested to take note & desist from any such action. Friends in the media may pl disseminate,” Shah wrote on Twitter. 

Pertinently, an intense cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir and Ladakh region on Saturday.  The minimum temperature in Srinagar city was minus 7.2 degree Celsius, freezing water bodies and water taps.

 

Picture by : Nisar-ul-Haq

