Desist from discrimination against SC, ST students on grounds of social origin: UGC tells varsities

June 30, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities and higher educational institutions to ensure that their officials and faculty members desist from any act of discrimination against students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Tribes.



The higher education regulator has also asked varsities to develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints and take immediate action if an issue in this regard is reported to them.



"The university and colleges should ensure that no official or faculty member indulges in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students. They should desist from any act of discrimination against students from Scheduled Caste and Tribes on grounds of their social origin," UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to Vice Chancellors.



"Action should be taken against erring officials immediately. The varsities may form a committee to look into these complaints. The officials should be more sensitive while dealing with such complaints and an Action Taken Report (ATR) should be sent to us within 30 days," Jain added.