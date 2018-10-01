About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Deserter SPO joins militancy, pictures go viral on social media

Published at October 01, 2018 10:29 AM 0Comment(s)2406views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A special police officer (SPO), who decamped with seven rifles and a pistol from the official residence of MLA Wachi constituency, Aijaz Ahmad Mir at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar on last Friday, has reportedly joined militancy.

The pictures of SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh of Zainapora Shopian, who fled away with the wepaons, have gone viral on social media.

In the pictures, captured somewhere at an orchard, Sheikh is seen posing with four other militants including prominent commander Zeenat-ul-Islam of the Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Two other militants seen on picture are Saifullah and Ali trath.

