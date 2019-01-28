Desecrating militant bodies inhuman: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference on Sunday paid tributes to two slain militants including—Saqib Gulzar and his companion in Khunmuh encounter—stating that "the sacrifices offered by the youth were priceless for the Kashmir-movement."
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat spokesperson alleged “charred bodies of militants exhibit the worst form of state terrorism.” “Desecration of militant bodies was not only the anti-human but also against international law and treaties to which India is a signatory.”
The spokesman said “the priceless sacrifices offered by the youth of Kashmir are the greatest asset of Kashmir freedom movement and the resistance leadership and the people of Kashmir are duty bound to safeguard these sacrifices. He said that a collective approach needs to be followed to take the mission of martyrs forward.
The spokesman said that it was because of the stubborn approach of New Delhi that Kashmir issue continues to remain lingering and that the iron fist policy of GOI was pushing youth to adopt armed means of resistance.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq—a high level delegation comprising of Ghulam Nabi Najar, Abdul Majid Wani, Jaffer Kashmiri, Muhammad Akbar visited the families of slain militants of Pulwama, Shopian, Naaznepora, Rajpora including Zeenat-ul-Islam, Shamsul Haq, Saqib Gulzar, Shaheed Syed Rubaan and expressed their sympathy and solidarity with them.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also spoke to their families over the phone and extended his solidarity with them. The delegation also visited the family of late Abdul Salam Rajpori and condoled his demise.