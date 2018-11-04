Deranged man shot dead by Army in Shopian

Javid SofiShopian, Nov 03:
A mentally challenged man was shot dead by army men in the wee hours of Saturday in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
A police official said that Rayees Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Hamid Wani of Begam Kulgam was shot dead by army in Pahnoo village of Shopian at around 3 am today.
He said a sentry on guard duty of 34 RR camp noticed his movement near the fence of the camp. “He fired some warning shots in air but that didn't stop the man from approaching the camp. Seeing him approaching closer, the army sentry fired on the person, causing his on spot death”.
The official said police has registered a case and started investigations.
The body was later handed over to the heirs for performing last rites.
The family members of Rayees staged a protest demanding punishment to erring army man, who shot him death.
The family members of the deceased person assembled at 4-way in Batapora chowk of Shopian town and demanded justice.
They were raising slogans, "We want justice” and “Punish the killers".
The protest continued for about 30 minutes. Later, they were dispersed by the policemen.
The locals said the deceased was mentally deranged.