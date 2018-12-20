Deputy Mayor’s remarks at CD Hospital triggers outrage

Imran apologizes after video goes viral, docs demand probe
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 19:
The doctor fraternity across Kashmir on Wednesday expressed outrage over the remarks of Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran, at Chest Disease (CD) hospital, a video of which is making rounds on social media with condemnations.
A video shot at the hospital on Tuesday has gone viral on social media in which Imran is shouting at a group of doctors, who according to him were sitting in their room, not in causality. He has used words like “bloody and b..ls..t” at the scene in anger.
“I am paying you and you are sitting in the room. Try to tell the people who are from villages. I will… bloody fire you and then go to the court,” he is seen asking the doctors in the video. “I am not ready to listen to the “bloody b…ls..t. I want care for patients as per your duty,” the angry Deputy Mayor is seen asking the doctors in the video.
The video has triggered outrage from doctors from across the valley. However, Imran Wednesday in a press conference said he will mend his mistake.
“If b..ls..t and bloody word is unparliamentary, I apologize and I am extremely sorry for that. I was emotional when I saw a dead patient there,” he said.
In the presser, the Deputy Mayor took a dig at CD Hospital authorities stating that the hospital was worst hit and “it has taken a toll on patient care.”
“The hospital faces lift problem, it has an improper heating arrangement, dog menace is rampant and it is without any fence. There was no ABG analyzer when I went to the hospital,” he said.
As a mark of protest, the doctors at CD hospital Wednesday observed a pen-down strike for one hour.
“The uploaded video is edited one. Whatever happened behind scenes is not in the video. He has not shown all things. A patient expired at that time when the Deputy Mayor forced a doctor to walk from ward-to-ward. The patient was to be referred to the emergency,” said a doctor at the hospital.
The video has triggered outrage from doctors and netizens, who condemned Imran’s remarks, called it unfortunate and sought action against him.
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) called Deputy Mayor’s remarks as “unruly behaviour” and expressed a strong resentment.
“It has now become a routine as ward members, Panchs, Sarpanchs and now Deputy Mayor is interfering in hospital affairs to get political mileage, because hospitals remain flooded with patients,” said DAK president, Dr Suhail Naik.
He said the on-duty doctor was busy and was filling a referral form of a 60-year-old female patient at the hospital.
“It was better for him to focus on hospital sanitation and electricity. We warn them to mind their own work and not interfere in technical issues of the medical profession,” Naik said.
“From his physical and verbal gestures, it seems he has received education from a western country. It was better for him to get moral education from some primary school here,” he said.
DAK urged secretary Health and Medical Educations, Atal Dulloo to take strong note and act against the erring and unruly behaviour of Deputy Mayor.
Society of Dental Surgeons J&K (SDSJK) has also condemned the Deputy Mayor’s behaviour stating that he surpassed service domain and was blatantly indecent in his approach.
“His primary job is to look beautification of the city and not to gain political mileage. His approach was totally uncalled for. He humiliated doctors by his unparliamentary behaviour,” said president SDSJK, Dr Imtiyaz Banday.
“The inhuman behaviour shown by him clearly depicts that State’s machinery does not run as per the rules and anybody can ride it for its vested interests,” he said.
Banday appealed the Medical Superintendent CD Hospital to formally lodge FIR against Deputy Mayor so that he is booked for his ‘unethical, illegal and rogue’ behaviour.
Doctors Association Kashmir headed by Dr Nisar Ul Hassan has also criticized the behaviour of the Deputy Mayor and demanded an independent inquiry into the matter.
“He should have contacted the hospital administrator if he had a problem or there was an issue. There is a way to talk to a doctor,” said its spokesperson Dr Riyaz Ahmad Daga.
Condemning the incident, he said the doctors are leaving Kashmir because of these reasons, mental torture and harassment faced by them in the hospitals.
Medical Faculty Association of Government Medical College, Srinagar and Government Dental College Srinagar also condemned the behaviour of Deputy Mayor towards the doctors on duty in CD Hospital Srinagar.